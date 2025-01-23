Ex-NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Calls Bow Wow Out Over Claim He’s “The Biggest” From Columbus Ohio

Is Bow Wow “The biggest” to come from the city of Columbus? According to Ex NFL player Le’Veon Bell, he’s not even close!

Bow Wow is being challenged by former Pittsburgh Steelers NFL player Le’Veon Bell over his recent proclamation.

In case you missed it, the rapper and actor went off on a major rant, that even his OG Jermaine Dupri couldn’t co-sign, in which he crowned himself “the biggest” to come out of the city of Columbus, Ohio. Bell, who also hails from the city, took offense to Bow Wow’s claim and proceeded to torch him in a series of posts on Twitter.

For context, this whole thing was brought up as a result of Ohio State winning the National College Football Championship against Notre Dame. In his initial tweet featuring two video responses to Bow Wow’s rant, Bell sounded off on the “Let Me Hold You” lyricist by alleging he’s done “nothing” for the city he’s trying to claim.

“Someone help me understand how LIL BOWWOW can think he’s the biggest from

Columbus, OH & he has done NOTHING,” Bell wrote in part. “When I say NOTHING, I mean absolutely ZERO! the ONLY thing he can claim is buying box tickets to the Ohio State Nati, & all of a sudden he’s ‘the biggest’? bro so fried.”

In one of the three videos he shared, Bell added on to his tweet by effectively pumping the brakes on Bow Wow claiming Columbus. “No, Bow Wow nope, nope, nope, no no,” Bell said. “You’re from Atlanta. You’ve been repping Atlanta literally since I’ve been hearing your music.”

As he continued, Bell honed in on what he alluded to as Bow Wow’s flatlining career as a defining factor of why his rant was delusional. “Cuz you need a reality check real sh*t,” he said. “You talking about money Bow Wow, don’t talk about money. Don’t do it.Yeah, you had a nice little rap career, but obviously that’s up in air. That’s gone record done. We know that I’m probably a big rapper to you right now. And then I see you in a movie forever. What what what movies you’ve been in?”

As he pressed on he highlighted his own contributions to the city of Columbus, including a one million dollar turf football field, while crticizing Bow Wow for allegedly doing nothing for the city. He also listed several other prominent public figures, such as Olympian Simone Biles, as individuals from Columbus with far greater accomplishments than he has. “I don’t even have to throw my name in there, bro,” he said. “You not bigger than Buster Douglas the heavyweight champ. That boy knocked out Mike Tyson in his prime. You ain’t f*cking with him. You ain’t f*cking with a Simone Biles. We are wearing our accolades her accolades speak for herself Olympic champion, bro.

He added, “Little bow wow, I don’t even know if Eddie George from Columbus, Ohio, but he’s done more for the city than you.”

Check out the string of posts Bell shared along with the initial post Bow Wow fired off that sparked the entire saga in the post above.