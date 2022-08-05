Kool G Rap Album Art Concept rHits the Net

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kool G Rap almost fully back with a new album, Last of a Dying Breed. check out the full album artwork, exclusively.

Much has been made over the new album by the lyrical legend Kool G Rap.

Kool G Rap is coming with her new album later this month. The star-studded album is a who’s who of classic Hip-Hop. Confirmed features include Sean Price, NEMS, AZ, Royal Flush, Al Skratch, Vado, Folkland LOS, AllHipHop’s co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and others that have yet to be announced. The project is being put out by the National Hip-Hop Museum of DC and exclusively produced by Domingo.

Thus far, the artwork on the new album has been unknown. Insiders have stated that there have been a number of concepts tossed around, but they have finally confirmed which direction the rap god wants to go creatively. At this point Kool G Rap has clocked in over 30 years in Hip Hop. He’s a lyricist with few peers. And, at this stage in his career, he is definitely a unique proposition in a rap community flooded with younger rappers.

So, with an album titled The Last of a Dying Breed, he made a statement, bringing his unique twist to the table. Check it out below.

The cover is extremely cinematic, which matches the vibe of KGR’s rap style. The 50-something year ol r#### isn’t attempting to hide his age or pretend to be something he’s not. A closer look show him holding a Gucci bag, with a big chain and his staple Carhartt jacket.

G Rap, Slick Rick, Whodini, Diamond D, Speech and UTFO (RIP Kangol Kid) will all be honored by The National Hip-Hop Museum of Washington, DC the day the album drops later this year. “As founder (Of NHHM), I feel obligated to seek out and find projects that best preserve and honor iconic MCs like Kool G Rap,” Beaver said in a statement.