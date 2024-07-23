Fabolous Defiantly Rocks Sheer Shirt Like Meek Mill Did & Social Media Similarly Trolls Him Over It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is Fabolous losing his status as Hip-Hop’ foremost fashion tastemaker? Apparently, his WNBA All-Star fit may have caused some social media users to believe so.

Fabolous was treated to a roast session, similar to the one that Meek Mill pushed back on earlier this year, courtesy of social media users, following his appearance at the WNBA All-Star game.

In case you missed it, Meek shared a photo of himself posted up against an SUV wearing a designer long-sleeved, sheer, mesh shirt in May. Fans ripped him for wearing a sheer shirt, mocking him in the comment section.

Though Meek appeared unfazed by the backlash, reacting on his Instagram Stories in a post he wrote, “The propaganda don’t even want me wearing Rick lol,” he eventually deleted the photo.

While Fabolous hasn’t had to experience the sort of homophobic slights in the form of jokes and rumors Meek has dealt with following the allegations made against him in Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, social media users were quick to react to the fit with their harsh criticism.

‘This n#### acting like a IG baddie all posing in tha mirror n s###,” one Twitter (X) user wrote in a thread featuring the video Fabolous posted of the outfit.

“Doubling up on a beater and then going with the Jamaican beater is sick,” another user remarked while yet another user simply added, “Pause.”

In another sly remark, a user referenced Fabolous’ infamous scuffle with Ray Jay, which occurred in Las Vegas in 2011, writing, “Ray J curse real,” in a blunt and brief tweet. Another user reacted to the outfit but writing, “F##k he got on.”

It’s worth noting that the “You Be Killin Em” lyricist referenced the immense natural heat in Pheonix in the initial video he shared in the fit, claiming it was “cooking” him as he spent time outdoors amid the All-Star festivities. However, that clearly wasn’t enough for social media users to give him a pass for the unconventional look.

Check out the fit Fabolous wore above.