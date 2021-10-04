Did Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey Offer to Buy Facebook After Social Media Giant Wiped Its Existence Off The Face of the Earth?

By now, everyone knows that Facebook is — at the very least — down.

But is there a possibility that it may have a new owner altogether?

During the Great Facebook Extinction Event, a tweet began circulating on Twitter that alleged that facebook.com (the domain name itself) is up for sale.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, sensing an opportunity, only had one question:

Based on what software engineers are sharing on Twitter, Facebook isn’t just down. It’s actually completely gone.

So, someone deleted large sections of the routing….that doesn't mean Facebook is just down, from the looks of it….that means Facebook is GONE. pic.twitter.com/OCZWPD2okw — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) October 4, 2021

CNN noted that the social giant’s disappearance has rather strange timing. It comes less than 24 hours after the 60 Minutes interview with the so-called “whistleblower,” Frances Haugen, “claimed the company is aware of how its platforms are used to spread hate, violence, and misinformation, and that [the company] has tried to hide that evidence.”

Naturally, the company denied the claims.

Also, according to another report from Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg lost more than $6 billion in personal wealth in just a few hours. (That’s gotta hurt.)

In addition to Facebook, itself, being down, its sister apps Whatsapp and Instagram are also not working. That’s caused a huge influx of users to rush to Twitter — though, as of this writing, the “Fail Whale” has not yet made its grand return.