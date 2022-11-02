Fans ROAST Jeopardy Contestant For Erroneously Botching Question About This Legendary Rap Group

In a recent episode of Jeopardy, one contestant made one of the most incredible faux pas in all of rapdom, kicking off Hip Hop History Month on a low.
On Tuesday, November 1st, during the historic trivia show’s “Tournament of Champions,” a player named Megan was asked to name a famous Hip-Hop artist from the 70s.
The host asked her, “In the ’70s, he and The Furious Five were just about the first Hip-Hop group. In 2007 they were the first in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”
Megan answered, “What is Grandmaster Funk?” clearly lost in the sauce. Her opponent, Ryan, buzzed in next and said, “It was Grandmaster Flash.”
Back in 1978, Grandmaster Flash, a DJ from the South Bronx, formed the Furious Five in 1978.
Fans immediately started to clown her.
“We need a compilation of cringy wrong hip hop answers on Jeopardy. The latest: #JeopardyToC #GrandmasterFunk,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
“I love watching #jeopardy because some of the smartest people in the world say things like “who is grandmaster funk?” and be wrong” another person tweeted.
One user just wrote in disbelief, “This lady just said, ‘Who is Grandmaster FUNK!'”
.
One user just wrote in disbelief, “This lady just said, ‘Who is Grandmaster FUNK!’”
“@DJPooh You know they never been to the BBQ Pooh, Grandmaster funk?”
“Megan up here white peopleling with ‘Grandmaster funk’ on #jeopardy.”