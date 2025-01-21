Fat Joe Uses Australian Music Festival To Troll MLK Day Chicago Show Boo’ing Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe may to be tiptoeing around the narrative circulating on social media that he was mercilessly heckled during one of his own concerts recently.

On January 21, footage of The World Changed On Me rapper being boo’d while on stage at a show believed to be in Chicago on Martin Luther King Jr. Day began making his rounds.

In the viral clip Fat Joe is unsuccessfully attempting to perform his “Another Round” collaboration featuring Chris Brown— however the boo’s from the fans are literally drowning him out. While it’s unconfirmed whether the footage is actually from a concert this year, it’s worth noting that Fat Joe doesn’t appear to be rocking his signature faded beard, along with the fact that he and CB’s collaboration was originally released in 2011.

Fat Joe allegedly did a concert and got BOOED in Chicago



🙀#FBA pic.twitter.com/rSoFI0haFX — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 21, 2025

Also, any reason why he would be performing a collab from well over a decade ago when he just recently dropped a new album is puzzling, to say the least. It would make sense if the gig were in Brown’s native Virginia, but again, that’s not the case here.

Nevertheless, seems like that Fat Joe has caught on to the narrative and has promptly responded in a series of shady remarks on his Instagram account. In a Story post Fat Joe shared on January 21, he posted a clip of himself at the recent Juicy music festival in Australia along with a caption which read, “Meanwhile out in Australia,” stamped with a smiley face emoji.

The festival also featured appearances from artists such as Jeremih, Ray J, Bobby Valentino and more. In a follow-up post he shared on his page, Fat Joe posted another pair of clips from the festival along with another caption suggesting his appeal has not waned. “Australia tour was incredible “I’m worldwide everywhere I go now,” he wrote.

Additionally, a quick glance at Fat Joe’s personal page on bandsintown.com, which is linked in his Instagram profile, confirms his last live show date was sometime in October 2024. Could it be that Fat Joe’s recent unsavory remarks about Foundational Black American’s (FBA’s) being a bunch of “broke n*ggas” could be at the source of what is either a major hoax or a heckling incident akin to Hulk Hogan’s at WWE in LA earlier this month? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Check out the post below for additional footage from the festival, during which Ray J is getting caked in the face in celebration of his recent birthday.