Fetty Wap Blames The Pandemic For Cocaine Woes!

Fetty Wap is already going to jail for several years. He is just hoping the judge gives him less than the mandatory prison time.

Rapper Fetty Wap, real name Willie Maxwell II, is staring at 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. FBI agents arrested him prior to his performance at Rolling Loud New York in October 2021. He is hoping and praying the judge gives him that, the big five. The thing is, it could be more.

Fetty Wap used private jets and tour buses to transport 100 kilos of cocaine from California for distribution on the East Coast, According to the feds. He was released on a $500,000 bond on November 5, 2021, but was arrested once again on August 8, 2022, for making threats to a federal witness during a FaceTime call. OH NO!

Next week he is going to say something every rapper and drug dealer says: He distributed coke in the hood to financially support his family. That is not original at all. But his twist is that the pandemic created a very unique strain on his resources. Most rappers began to record more and get creative. Fetty Wap, through his lawyers, argued he was ashamed for not being able to sustain the lifestyle he had created. In fact, the pandemic caused a dramatic decline in his earnings, while his bills continued to pour in.

There’s a problem though. The federal minimum guideline is seven years based on his crazy coke circumstances. They SWEAR that the downturn in concert bookings caused Pandemic Fetty totally desperate. They maintain it drove him somewhat mad. They say he was only in these state of criminality for a few months.

The other problem is that Fetty Wap admitted to being in a “multi-million dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization.” Additionally, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. “The fact that we apprehended a popular rap artist and a corrections officer as part of this conspiracy highlights the repugnance of the drug trade,” commented FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll in 2021.

Not looking good.