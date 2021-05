Fetty Wap seems to be a good guy. From what I understand, he did a solid to a young hairdresser that did his hair recently. As you know fatty gets extensions to give him some really nice locs I am that has been his trademark for quite some time.

There is not a whole lot to see here, but I think it is cool that homeboy still in the community and helping people out. I will say I wish you would wear a eyepatch over his eyes, but that’s none of my business. Shout out to him! And the queen who did his hair.