Fight Over Stimulus Check Results In A Quadruple Murder – Allegedly!

As you all know, I like to keep it positive in this section. Back in the day, used to have a section in the room was called signs the world is coming to an end. To this day, I believe that is the inspiration for Charlamagne’s “Donkey of the Day.” He put a twist on it. But that is to be a mystery until someone admits it. Nevertheless, I kind of stopped doing it because it was getting so depressing and the news was so dismal, that I didn’t want to bring peoples vibrations down. Well, I had to do this one.
An argument over stimulus check resulted in a quadruple murder in Indiana. A man named Malik Halfacre (what a name!), his charged with killing three adults and a child after they had an argument over money. This man is only 25-years old, and is now accused of murdering four people for a $1400 stimulus check. The crazy thing is, Jeanettrius Moore, his ex, offered him $450 of the check and he said he wanted all of the money. He reportedly made a threat like he was going to get the money no matter what, the day prior to. He later came back went through the woman’s purse looking for money, and then, suddenly people were getting killed everywhere including a seven-year-old girl – his daughter.
A relative named Wendy Johnson told a local TV station, “He wanted some of Jeanettrius’ tax money, stimulus money. She said, No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything.” Bro killed his own seed over $1400 – allegedly! The other victims are listed as 23-year-old Daquan Moore, Jeanettrius’ brother, Tomeeka Brown, her 44-year-old mother, and her 35-year-old cousin, Anthony Johnson. “He shot Daquan first,” Wendy Johnson said. “He shot Anthony. He turned around, and he shot my auntie Tomeeka. My aunt Tomeeka said, ‘Malik!’ and he shot her again.”
Here is where “allegedly” becomes just a legal thing.
Jeanettrius was shot, but survived. She has already identified him as the murderer, according to reports.
Neighbor Craig Jackson told WISH TV Station why she was shot. “I said, ‘Why did he shoot you?’ And her exact words were ‘stimulus money’ … Her exact words were, ‘I am the only one who got away. He killed the rest of them.’ Those were her exact words.”
Halfacre took his 6-month-old daughter, Malia Halfacre, but they found her Sunday uninjured. All of this happened in Indiana, where Freddie Gibbs is from.
See why I stopped “Signs The World Is Coming To And End”? IT IS!
Rest In Peace To The Dead.
#BlackLivesMatter