Finesse2Tymes Signs With J. Prince’s MobTies And Atlantic Records

This is not a rumor, but the news be taking all my content. So,I am taking this one.

Finesse2Tymes, the man with the hanging KKK members chain, has signed a deal with Atlantic Records. Now, this deal is in partnership with Atlantic Records. It was a bit odd watching him go from AllHipHop’s IG with a pair of iced out hand cuffs to this deal.

There’s not a lot more to this other than to say that Atlantic has another rapper on the roster. This celebration really underscores how excited they are about this though. Everybody is in this damn video! Check it out!

He has a whole logo with lynched Klan members. Protect and applaud that man!