Fivio Foreign Denies Unfollowing Pop Smoke & Charging His Older Brother $10K For Interview

Fivio Foreign said he ain’t going for it when it comes to the rumors circulating about Pop Smoke and his older brother.

Fivio Foreign is clearing the air regarding allegations that he attempted to charge Pop Smoke’s brother thousands of dollars to do an interview for his podcast.

During a recent Instagram Live, Fivio responded to fans commenting with questions regarding his late rap associate Pop Smoke while previewing several unreleased records. Among the topics he addressed, one in particular stood out, considering it involved disparaging allegations about Fivio from a man claiming to be Pop’s brother.

More specifically, Pop’s older brother Obasi Jackson recently shared a video on TikTok in which he claimed the “City Of God” rapper attempted to charge him $10,000 to do an interview with his podcast Free Mind TV. Though Fivio did not address Jackson by name, he did briefly speak on the allegation against him by aggressively deading off the conversation before it even started.

“Don’t come over here asking me about no goofy Pop Smoke brother that muthaf##king Pop Smoke ain’t never even follow,” Fivio said. “Don’t ask me about none of them goofy muthaf##kas. A lot of these n###as gone have to come outside one day. When y’all come outside I’ll be right there like chicken and beer.”

In another portion of the clip from the live, Fivio addresses fan concern that he unfollowed Pop Smoke’s official profile on Instagram. However, instead of responding with the energy of his previous comments, he explained that there is likely a much more understandable and plausible explanation for the situation.

“Y’all talking about a follow, look at this,” Fivio said while pointing to a tattoo on his chest dedicated to Pop. “Look at this. The smoke would never clear off my chest. Y’all talking about a follow. I don’t know. I don’t know how it unfollowed. I know I went through a season of following zero people. I don’t even care. I don’t care. Like, you n###as is talking to me about Instagram.”

Fivio Foreign and the late Pop Smoke were significant figures in the Brooklyn drill music scene, specifically representing the neighborhood of Canarsie. They first connected through their neighborhood ties and quickly recognized each other’s talent, leading to their first collaboration on the track “Sweetheart” from Fivio’s 2019 EP, Pain and Love.

The track garnered millions of streams across various platforms, contributing to both artists’ rising fame. Tragically, Pop Smoke’s burgeoning career was cut short when he was murdered during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. Fivio appeared on “Demon,” a posthumous collaboration included on Pop Smoke’s album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

