Flo Milli Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After New Video Sends Fans Reeling 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rappers rushed to congratulate Flo Milli after she appeared to reveal her pregnancy while teasing a video for an unreleased song.

Flo Milli sparked pregnancy rumors and sent fans into meltdown mode after teasing an unreleased song.

On Tuesday evening (November 12), the Alabama native shared a video of her and a masked man dancing to a new song snippet, asking fans to suggest names for the track.

Flo Milli wears a crop top in the video while rubbing her belly throughout, leading fans to believe the rapper is pregnant. The mystery man also cradles her stomach.

Fans rushed to the comment section to react, with many offering congratulations and baby names. Others were stunned at the apparent pregnancy reveal coming as Flo Milli experienced the best year of her career so far with her Billboard Hot 100 Top. 15 single, “Never Lose Me,” earning platinum certification.

It wasn’t just fans flooding the comment section with supportive messages; Flo’s fellow rappers also congratulated her.

Former collaborator Megan Thee Stallion wrote “My girllll,” while Sexyy Red added, FLO WAIT WAIT THIS ALOT RN.” Coi Leray gushed, “congratulations omg,” with Lady London saying “my babyyyy!!!!! Rooting for a boy.”

Flo Milli Intensifies Pregnancy Rumors

Flo Milli responded on X (Twitter) but didn’t deny being pregnant, which only fanned the flames of speculation.

“damn i cant be bloated??” she wrote.

She also seemingly delivered another hint last week that she could be expecting. “i have not been in the mood to drink or smoke lately,” she revealed on November 8.

While Flo Mill received an overwhelmingly supportive response on her Instagram post, on X, fans were losing it.

“Flo milli I just fell to my knees,” wrote one fan, while another added, “bra, i’m finna knock all this s### over rn…what you mean flo milli PREGNANT??????!”

Flo milli I just fell to my knees — Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) November 13, 2024

bra, i’m finna knock all this s### over rn…what you mean flo milli PREGNANT??????! pic.twitter.com/Rg4ahpcTYu — PIMPCE$$ J.🎀 (@julcedeleche) November 13, 2024

Others refused to believe Flo Milli was simply bloated, not pregnant, highlighting her belly rub in the video.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Flo Milli is bloated until she says otherwise. pic.twitter.com/EEfIYfrx2i — L (@solodeauxleaux) November 13, 2024

they saying flo milli pregnant- pic.twitter.com/Y42kV5t5wf — h✮nesty thee liar (@tinasnowslut) November 13, 2024

everybody looking at that flo milli video pic.twitter.com/cIUrZA1PJP — taylor crumpton (@taylorcrumpton) November 13, 2024

I hope Meg and Flo Milli already shot the “Roc Steady” visual 🥲 pic.twitter.com/g8RKrMiUM1 — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) November 13, 2024