Flo Milli Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After New Video Sends Fans Reeling 

Flo Milli sparked pregnancy rumors and sent fans into meltdown mode after teasing an unreleased song.
On Tuesday evening (November 12), the Alabama native shared a video of her and a masked man dancing to a new song snippet, asking fans to suggest names for the track.
Flo Milli wears a crop top in the video while rubbing her belly throughout, leading fans to believe the rapper is pregnant. The mystery man also cradles her stomach.
Fans rushed to the comment section to react, with many offering congratulations and baby names. Others were stunned at the apparent pregnancy reveal coming as Flo Milli experienced the best year of her career so far with her Billboard Hot 100 Top. 15 single, “Never Lose Me,” earning platinum certification.
It wasn’t just fans flooding the comment section with supportive messages; Flo’s fellow rappers also congratulated her.
Former collaborator Megan Thee Stallion wrote “My girllll,” while Sexyy Red added, FLO WAIT WAIT THIS ALOT RN.” Coi Leray gushed, “congratulations omg,” with Lady London saying “my babyyyy!!!!! Rooting for a boy.”
Flo Milli Intensifies Pregnancy Rumors
Flo Milli responded on X (Twitter) but didn’t deny being pregnant, which only fanned the flames of speculation.
“damn i cant be bloated??” she wrote.
She also seemingly delivered another hint last week that she could be expecting. “i have not been in the mood to drink or smoke lately,” she revealed on November 8.
While Flo Mill received an overwhelmingly supportive response on her Instagram post, on X, fans were losing it.
“Flo milli I just fell to my knees,” wrote one fan, while another added, “bra, i’m finna knock all this s### over rn…what you mean flo milli PREGNANT??????!”
Others refused to believe Flo Milli was simply bloated, not pregnant, highlighting her belly rub in the video.
Check out some of the reactions below.