Former Kodak Black Associate SteveWillDoIt Arrested In Fake Mustache At Universal Orlando

SteveWillDoIt’s arrest follows his public disagreement with Kodak Black, in which he accused the Florida rapper of attempting to rob him of his luxury watch.

YouTube personality SteveWillDoIt (real name is Stephen Rocco Deleonardis) recently found himself behind bars after a run-in with the law at Universal Orlando.

According to TMZ, the internet star was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Wednesday (July 10) for trespassing, following a previous ban from the theme park. The Orlando Police said when officers responded to the trespass complaint at Universal Studios, park security revealed Steve had been banned in August for filming content without authorization. Despite the warning, Steve returned, leading to his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

A representative for Steve explained that he was originally banned for bringing camera crews into the park to film videos for his social media pages. Universal Studios also allegedly caught him sneaking in cameras on two other occasions, which eventually led to his ban. Steve’s family revealed that he attempted to disguise himself, sporting an epic mustache that added a bizarre, comedic twist to his mug shot.

This was me on the way to universal studios yesterday pic.twitter.com/vTVCE2w14D — Steve Will Do It (@stevewilldoit) July 11, 2024

Law enforcement sources stated that Steve had to take two mug shots after officers realized the initial photo was taken with the fake mustache. After being released from jail, Steve took to Twitter (X), where he humorously reflected on his brief stint in jail.

“I love jail for a short time,” he posted. “Was an epic time. One day is fun. Lots of good people, good food. Reason I got caught at Universal was for being lazy. I went lazy and it f** me. I could have done what I done in the past and get professional makeup done. This was a lesson to not be a lazy piece of s##t.”

However, Steve’s recent escapades at Universal aren’t the only drama surrounding him. He had a public falling out with rapper Kodak Black after accusing Kodak of attempting to steal his $500,000 Richard Milie watch.

Steve tweeted, “Do rappers make money? Kodak Black just tried to rob me for my Richard Mille. Is every rapper broke? The guy smokes meth, probably insane. Kodak Black is 100% on drugs.”

Although Steve deleted the tweets, the damage was done, sparking a heated exchange. Kodak Black, furious at the accusations, responded vehemently on Instagram Live, denying the allegations and threatening Steve with physical harm.

“Why are you being prejudiced, sir?” Kodak said. “Have you saw me do any drugs? You made a tweet to the whole world like I wasn’t finna get on the internet and say, ‘Oh, SteveWillDoIt is a b####.’ I told you to your face and I threw your s### on the floor.”

Check out the bizarre mugshot pic above.