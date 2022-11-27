Former NFL Player Says Jay-Z And Beyonce Are “Satanists”

A former woman-beating NFL player has bad things to say about Jay-Z and Beyonce, but backs it up with nothing. Illseed reports.

First of all, let me say this: I DO NOT F##K WITH JASON WHITLOCK. FK THAT DUDE! He is a piece of sh#t and always has been. For the life of me, I do not know why people think he can ever been a friend to the culture.

He gets the Tupac gif.

Anyway, let’s get to the topic at hand. There’s a dude that used to be in the NFL and a friend of Jay-Z.

“A lot of people don’t know that goes beyond me just wearing his clothes. I could switch to Nike tomorrow and Jay would be completely cool with it. There are only a couple of athletes Jay-Z was cool enough to let in his little small circle of people that he calls friends. It’s me, LeBron and that’s about it. It’s a real tight group. It goes beyond me just wearing clothes. We’ve become friends now. If I wanted to do Nike or Reebok or anything else, he would have input, but he would never say ‘OK, I can’t (mess) with you no more because of that.’ He’s never been that way. We just happened to hit it off.”

So, these guys were good friends. So, here we are in 2022 and everything has changed. Jason Whitlock interviewed this guy Larry Johnson who has no relevance other than his previous proximity to the GOAT. And here we are. Larry Lar is trying to say that Jay and Beyonce worship the devil.

“It’s obvious that [Jay Z and Beyonce] are being controlled by satanism. I am not really scared to say this. We all know that Luciferians, Freemasons and occult knowledge that was dug up from Egypt has now surfaced in American society,” Larry said. “They are obviously not serving the same most high God that I am. That’s what makes us enemies … I stand for a completely different truth that he does.”

What the f? Now, Jay has addressed this and refuted this over and over. To me, it’s really a non-issue. Why?

Here’s the deal with Larry Lar…he’s a woman beater. I wonder how deep he and Whitlock got into that, because that is why Jay cut him off. He was out there beating on women. Here what a report on his actions said:

Former NFL running back Larry Johnson was arrested early Friday at a Las Vegas Strip resort after an ex-girlfriend told police he choked her into unconsciousness and left her in her underwear in a hotel hallway.

Larry Alphonso Johnson Jr., 32, was being held on $15,000 bail at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on a domestic violence-strangulation charge that could get him a minimum of two years in state prison if he is convicted.

This was not a one time thing. This was a reoccurring thing with ol boy Larry The Woman Beater.

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson is in trouble with the law again. This time for domestic violence after his arrest on Friday night at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

According to reports, Johnson ran into trouble after a fight with a former girlfriend that turned physical which led to charges of battery and domestic violence by strangulation. The woman had injuries to her face and bruising no her neck while Johnson suffered scratches to his face.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back for the Chiefs has now been arrested five times related to assaulting women. Johnson was being held in Clark Count jail on $15,000 bond with a hearing set for Saturday morning.

I wonder if he was all religious and Christ-like when he was beating up all those women? Anyway…Larry said a bunch of nothing, but Jay and Bey always get clicks and views, especially when it’s negative.