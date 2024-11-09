Former NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Responds To Trans Woman’s Allegations Amid Trump Support

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell has responded in an unconventional way after a transgender woman attempted to expose him for soliciting her amid his staunch support of Donald Trump’s anti-trans health rhetoric.

On Thursday (November 7), a Twitter user whose handle is @lexishexx set out on an initiative to put men on blast for reaching out to her via direct messages, despite spewing transphobic remarks to their following. The user indicated that they were moved to call out the individuals, who are both everyday average Joe’s and celebrities, over their collective support for Trump.

“Outing all DL [down low] men including celebrities that ever hit me up and post about Trump idgaf,” Lex wrote in their initial tweet.

Outing all DL men including celebrities that ever hit me up and post about Trump idgaf — Lex 💕 (@lexishexx) November 6, 2024

The first user Lex targeted was none other than the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, who expressed a gender fluidity repressive remark while replying to an individual user appealing to other users to vote compassionately and considerate their daughters before casting their ballot for Trump.

In particular, the user asked voters to make decisions as if their “mother” or “daughter” were watching based on the issues of reproductive health that the Trump administration have revealed their controversial stance on.

Bell responded to the user, “I don’t want my daughter to have to compete or share a locker room with men.”

Lex used the tweet as a springboard to outing Bell as one of the users who are transphobic on their timelines, yet also allegedly fetishize her in private. In doing so, she shared a screenshot of a DM from him, and as a result, Bell became the sole perpetrator to be wrapped up in the campaign that has since gone viral.

“Spewing this rhetoric when…& yes this was on my nsfw page he knew I was a doll lol,” Lex wrote.

spewing this rhetoric when…& yes this was on my nsfw page he knew I was a doll lol https://t.co/w41Lb3m52E pic.twitter.com/sh65ai3BCG — Lex 💕 (@lexishexx) November 7, 2024

The tweet quickly racked up nearly three million views, causing Lex to announce she was pausing the initiative, due to its virality. However, that didn’t stop the scandal from leaking over to several other platforms, including Instagram where multiple media outlets covered the tea. In response to a post The Neighborhood Talk shared, Bell responded in the comments section claiming Lex had pulled a fast one on him.

“Tried to trick me .. but STILL, I don’t want men in bathrooms with my daughter,” Bell wrote.

However, in a response to a user trolling him over the incident, Bell appeared to lean into the allegations by promoting his personal OnlyFans account.