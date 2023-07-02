Freddie Gibbs Wants Zero To Do With Curren$y

You hate to see it. First of all, let’s talk about the internet and social media. We need a full-blown moratorium on rappers and the internet. I just wish they would stick to the bars and the beats. That said, Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y are two of the dopest artists from the modern era. Both are vets at this point and they are also a part of a fraternity of rappers that hold the culture down.
Freddie Gibbs hurt us. He revealed that there would not be a sequel to his highly acclaimed Fetti project, with Spitta. Basically, he maintains Curren$y’s alleged failure to effectively promote the project with him. There’s the other “thing” too.
Fetti 2 also was not happening, because Curren$y also worked readily with Jim Jones and Benny The Butcher, both of whom Gibbs has had beef with. He addressed the situation on Twitter. I was not holding my breath anyway, because Fetti came out in 2018.
“We wasn’t going to get that sh#t regardless,” To a fan, Gibbs said, “N###a s###### on our first project. Didn’t shoot one video or do one show. I ain’t get mad, I just subtracted him from the equation… me and Al made another classic [and] went to the Grammys. and End of story.”
Gibbs seemed to be using his burner account, stating that Curren$y sabotaged their initial collaboration. He said Curren$y did not shoot any music videos or do any concerts in support of the project. He just moved on.
Maybe there is a bit of hope…or not.