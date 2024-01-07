Freddie Gibbs’s Baby Moms Drops A Diss Inspired By B.I.G.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs has had his share of rap beefs, but now his baby moms Fit Mami wants all the smoke. Listen to her diss, which was inspired by Biggie.

This is sad, but 2024 seems to be giving us the worst of the worst early.

Alright, we’re diving into some serious drama here! Freddie Gibbs, known for his slick rhymes, rap beefs and bold persona, seems to have hit a rough patch in his personal life.

So Gibbs, started dating Destini, also known as The Fit Mami, back in 2020. They weren’t just low-key about their thing either; these two were flaunting their love on social media like it was going out of style. Paris trips, matching Cubs jerseys – the whole nine yards.

But here’s where it gets messy. The Fit Mami hopped onto Twitter and slandered Gibbs. According to her, things took a wild turn when she got pregnant. She’s said Gibbs was all about starting a family but suddenly ghosted her.

Fit Mami has channeled her fury into music. Taking a leaf out of The Notorious B.I.G.’s book, she’s dropped a diss track. Yeah, you heard that right. She’s calling out Freddie Gibbs in the most Hip-Hop way possible, labeling him a bum and accusing him of not caring for their child.

Now, this is heavy stuff, and it’s important to remember we’re only hearing one side of the story. In these situations, there are often layers we don’t see, and the truth can be a slippery thing. But one thing’s for sure – this drama is as real as it gets, and it’s unfolding for all to see.

There are a couple of things to note. One, she has their baby in the video, which is a low blow. On top of that, she has the baby in an Adidas suit with Jordans on! She says Freddie can’t get it up, but she sure got her knocked up.

As for Freddie Gibbs, we’re yet to hear his side of the story. Will he respond with his own track? Will he hit back on Twitter? Or will he keep it quiet? Only time will tell. But for now, the world of Hip-Hop is buzzing with this latest drama, and all eyes are on Gibbs and The Fit Mami. LOL!