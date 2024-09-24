Freddy P Says “Making The Band” Cheesecake Episode Was For Beyoncé—Not Diddy

Former Making the Band member reveals surprising details about the Diddy cheesecake incident. Learn the truth behind the viral moment.

Former Da Band member Freddy P dropped a bombshell during a recent interview, revisiting one of the most infamous episodes in reality TV history—the moment when Diddy made the group trek across New York City to fetch cheesecake.

In a candid retelling from his perspective, Freddy P added a surprising twist to the story. He revealed to The Art Of Dialogue that Diddy’s purpose for sending the Making The Band TV series crew to walk across the Brooklyn bridge for cheesecake wasn’t actually for himself, after all.

In fact, Diddy wasn’t even the shot caller in the situation. According to Freddy P, Beyoncé was the individual who requested the dessert, and the Bad Boy Records mogul was simply the man who carried out the mission of delegating the task to Queen Bey’s temporary foot soldiers.

“A lot of people don’t know that cheesecake we went and got was for Beyoncé,” Freddy P said. “She was upstairs the whole time. People like, ‘Y’all walked to get a cheesecake?’ It was for Beyoncé! I’d do it again.”

The episode, which aired during the second season of Making the Band 2 has become a pop culture moment, often cited as an example of Diddy’s extreme methods of testing the dedication of his protégés. However, Freddy P clarified that he didn’t take the challenge at face value and remarked on the backlash he received from his fellow castmates based on how he handled the situation.

“If you say walk to the store or walk to get me some cheesecake, I’ll walk to get you some cheesecake—but I’m not walking back,” he said.

In true rebel fashion, Freddy and his bandmate Donon found a loophole, returning to the hotel hours before their counterparts by catching a ride instead of walking. When the rest of the group finally arrived, exhausted, Freddy recalled how Diddy reacted to the decision he made after the grouped served him up on a platter.

“He was like, ‘I ain’t tell you f###ing to walk back’,” Freddy P recalled.

It was a clear example of how Diddy’s commands were often open to interpretation, but Freddy’s nonchalant attitude towards authority didn’t come without consequences.

“You gotta know what you dealing with,” he said. “He’s going to see if you weak, of course. He’s going to see if you’re a pushover. But if you’re not, he might just f##k with you.”

Freddy P’s appearance on Making the Band remains one of the more memorable stints in reality TV, thanks to moments like the cheesecake walk and the raw behind-the-scenes drama. The series, which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2004, attracted millions of viewers and provided a rare, unfiltered glimpse into Diddy’s world and his notoriously high standards for those who dared to enter it. The show was known for pushing contestants to their limits, both mentally and physically, and it didn’t take long for fans to realize that Diddy was using these challenges to weed out the weak from the strong.

In recent weeks, however, Diddy has faced allegations far more serious than demanding cheesecake runs. Addressing these claims during the interview, Freddy P offered support to those who have come forward.

“I sympathize with anybody that ever endured any sexual assault from P or uncomfortable environments,” he said. “Prayers up for you… I still haven’t got there yet, but I hope you can find some type of peace.”

Despite the show’s original appeal, the resurfacing of Freddy P’s anecdotes in the context of Diddy’s recent legal troubles adds a darker layer to the once-beloved reality series. With federal sex trafficking charges looming over Diddy, the stories from former contestants like Freddy P may take on new significance for those looking back at Making the Band with a more critical eye.

Watch the full interview above.