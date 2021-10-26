French Montana Self-Owns Over A ‘Squid Game’ Joke

French Montana decided to self-own over a Squid Game joke.

For those who are unaware, Squid Game is a popular Netflix show that originated in South Korea, where players who are deep in debt sign up to participate in child-like games with the hopes that winning them would get them out of said debt.

And so, a popular meme on the Internet is to offer “players” a challenge with the premise being that the challenge was insurmountable, thus eliminating them from the “Squid Game.“

So, a random tweeter challenged their followers to name five French Montana songs that don’t have a feature on them.

“for the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features ” pic.twitter.com/snXrBiCEzH — kit⁶𓅓 🐤 (@sticktalkz) October 25, 2021

This obviously got Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend in his feelings, especially as people began making jokes at his expense.

tell my momma ill be home for dinner while that s#### still hot💯💯 https://t.co/QX3qCSMW0N — proto (@prodoughmoney1) October 26, 2021

someone tell my family i love them 😓 https://t.co/6LA0fISKPf — ًً 🧛🏾 (@jae7uh) October 26, 2021

“ima just say ‘HANNN’ and close my eyes”😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ot8l0KKFV4 — nov 🧝🏾‍♀️ (@dismyshitho) October 26, 2021

And so, without a second thought, French Montana immediately jumped into the tweeter’s replies to rattle off the list of his songs that, he claimed, had no other features on them.

Ain’t worried about nothing

Sanctuary

F### with me get bag

Don’t panic

Shot caller

Everything’s a go

Famous

Devil want my soul

Henny and my 44

What it look like

Salam alaikum

Hotel bathroom

I’m so special

Water

Now e######### 👿 I’m droping a solo track this week — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) October 26, 2021

The funniest part of all is, “Shot Caller” actually had a feature on it (from Charlie Rock).

Needless to say, it took almost no time at all for the Internet to continue to light up poor French Montana, who really should have sat this one out.

You literally the only one in the world who can do this. Your family members would even struggle — Ruthless Pragmatic 🇺🇸 📈 (@Boobah_) October 26, 2021

Me tryna place the one French Montana lyric I know to one of these titles pic.twitter.com/X8BvLqd7B9 — Plugmaster (@MakotiTshidiso) October 26, 2021

Next time, take the joke, French.