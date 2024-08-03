Future Fans Think He Misses Drake—Posts Receipts To “Prove” It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future fans are making some bold claims about the “Like That” rapper following his recent tour stop with Metro Boomin.

Future has been the subject of much speculation after a video went viral showing him seemingly emotional while performing “Wait For You,” a track featuring Drake and Tems, during the opening night of the WE TRUST YOU Tour in Kansas City.

The video, which has been circulating widely on social media, shows Future appearing to choke up while delivering his verses. Some fans believe they even spotted tears, prompting a flurry of comments. Fans have been abuzz, theorizing whether Future’s visible emotions and voice cracks during the performance indicate a longing for his once-close friendship with Drake.

“Future crying on stage while performing ‘Wait For You’ has to mean something,” a fan tweeted while reposting the video. “You can hear the pain in his voice,” another Twitter (X) user added.

Future and Drake have had a storied history of collaborations, producing numerous hits together that have dominated the charts. Their joint mixtape, 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive, was a commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Prior to any rumored beef, Drake helped Future secure his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with the track “Way 2 Sexy,” a milestone in Future’s career. Not to mention Future scored his first chart-topper as a lead artist alongside Drake and Tems with their aforementioned anthem in 2023.

Drake even famously rapped about the apparent rift between he and Future taking its toll on him via his Kendrick Lamar diss track “Family Matters.”

“Pluto s### make me sick to my stomach, we ain’t never really been through it/Leland Wayne, he a f#####’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence,” Drake raps on the song essentially accusing Metro Boomin of souring their relationship.

While neither artist has publicly addressed the current state of their friendship, the viral video has reignited conversations about their dynamic.

Whether Future’s emotional performance was a genuine display of missing his former collaborator or simply an artist lost in the moment, it has undoubtedly reminded fans of the powerful music they created together. As the WE TRUST YOU tour continues, all eyes will be on Future, watching for any further signs that might reveal the true nature of his feelings toward Drake.