Fyre Festival II Is On The Way? Yes!

Billy McFarland is out of jail and hopes to bring back the Fyre Festival! And he seems to be courting 50 Cent!

Yooooo…!!!

You aren’t going to believe this. Billy McFarland, the founder of the ill-fated festival Fyre festival is planning another one. So if you remember, he created the festival that ultimately and completely misled hundreds of rich white yuppies. Yes, I just used the word yuppies. He was totally in over his head and did not know what to do.

Basically, this was a festival that Ja Rule was a part of and they went bust! The rich kids were left stranded on a deserted island in the Bahamas with no infrastructure whatsoever. And they were served baloney sandwiches, had little-to-no shelter, and no way home after spending thousands of dollars to get there. Insiders I talked to at the time of the affair said he was told it was a bad idea, but proceeded.

There were at least two documentaries made on it and there was jail time served by the founder and he wants to do it again!

Look at this!

I have looked high, and I have looked low and this is valid! He has even pulled in some of his old cronies into the mix, and they are on board as well.

you don't want to know.



link in bio 🥪🥪 pic.twitter.com/LLd8FpDI4p — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) March 2, 2023

They are trying to be funny with the grilled cheese. LOL…those sandwiches did not even have heat.

Once you look at the comments, it is evident that people are going to do this. What I have found to be interesting is that he does seem resolute in making right that which was once wrong. I found it hilarious the first time around and I would love to see it happen again because it was beyond entertaining seeing all those kids looking for an expensive thrill and getting the Lord of the flies. 😂😂😂

The other members of the first Fyre Fest are one board, even some that did not have food and water!

Here is something even more interesting. It looks like he’s got it out for Ja Rule. He tweeted 50 Cent.