G Herbo & Angel Reese Dating Rumors Run Wild Over Tesla Cybertruck Video

Purported footage of G Herbo and WNBA star Angel Reese riding together inside a Tesla Cybertruck sent social media into a frenzy on Monday (June 24). The brief video didn’t provide a clear view of either person but that didn’t stop fans from speculating about the two dating.
Reese previously connected with G Herbo at the Chi City Fest. The former LSU women’s basketball standout plays for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.
G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, was sentenced to three years of probation for a fraud scheme in January. He was fined $5,500 and ordered to pay $139,878 in restitution.
The Chicago-bred rapper accepted a plea deal in 2023. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making a false statement to a federal official.
“On social media, Mr. Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said. “He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as ‘G Herbo.’ However, his lavish lifestyle was shamelessly built on deceit and fraud using stolen account information that inflicted substantial harm on numerous businesses, leaving a wake of victims burdened with financial losses. This case should serve as a stark reminder that breaking the law leads to prosecution and accountability, regardless of who you are, how many likes you rack up or how many followers you have.”
G Herbo’s co-conspirator Antonio Strong also agreed to a plea deal. Strong pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in May.