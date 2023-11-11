G Herbo Sparks Beef With Chris Brown Over Funny Marco Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

G-Herbo tells Chris Brown to keep his name out of his damn mouth!

G Herbo and Southside relentlessly trolled Funny Marco last month. It was so weird. G Herbo is a pretty cool dude generally, but he and Southside really gave Marco the business. Well, Chris Brown didn’t forget and brought it up in a recent interview on Marco’s show.

“Why you let G Herbo and them do you like that,” Breezy questioned on the platform. “You just letting light-skinned n####s bully you and s###.”

This almost immediately got back to G Herbo and he wasn’t pleased to hear his name mentioned. He fired back over social media.

He said, “If you have my name in my mouth—talking to another party of person—I hope you able to be back it up. I hope you tough. Way tougher than me. If I hear it, I’m going to slap the f### out of you. I’m going have to start treating n####s like the b####s they are. A lot of n####s b###### and been b###### and going to stay b######. But me, I’ve never been a b#tch. I dodn’t even play with b#### ass n####s. A lot of you b#### ass n####s are doing b#### a## sh#t … I’m not going to spare you b#### a## n#####s anymore. I’m going to treat you like b####s.”

Who do you think wins this scrap?