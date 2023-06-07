G-Herbo Is Now A Single Man Again – Or Is He?

G-Herbo is no longer attached to Taina Williams…or is he?

So, it looks like one of the industry’s favorite power couples, rapper G Herbo and Taina Williams, might have called it quits. What a plot twist! The rapper surprised everyone when he took to Instagram and dropped the bombshell with a post that said, “I am single.” But hey, guess what? He later deleted it, leaving fans scratching their heads.

Just a while ago, they were all lovey-dovey and even got together to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. But now it seems like things have taken a different turn. Of course, the internet had its fair share of opinions. One person commented, “Oh, come on! We all saw this coming from a mile away. You win them how you lose them, right? She clearly followed her mom’s advice: snag a rapper with kids. The plan was never to be a successful contributor to society, just to be there and create dependents.” Ouch, that’s a bit harsh, isn’t it?

Let’s rewind a bit. Back in December, G Herbo spilled the beans during an interview with “Caresha Please” with Yung Miami. He gushed about how head-over-heels in love he was with his girlfriend and the mother of two of his children, Taina Williams. He couldn’t stop singing her praises, calling her “perfect.” Ah, young love!

Herbo even confessed that whenever he stepped out on a woman before, it was only to “get away from s##t.” So, it seemed like he found something special with Taina. They were apparently in a “great space” and he even hinted at marriage plans. Yung Miami couldn’t resist asking the big question, “Are you gonna pop the question soon?” And guess what? Herbo’s response was a confident “Yeah.”

But now, it seems like things might have taken a different turn. It’s hard to say for sure what’s going on behind the scenes, but one thing’s for sure: the relationship status of G Herbo and Taina Williams is definitely a bit of a mystery. It was like yesterday when Fab was giving him a chain. Dang.