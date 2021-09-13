Messy Boots, Part III: Gabrielle Union Spills The Tea on Dwyane Wade’s ‘Break Baby’

Gabrielle Union is finally spilling the tea.

In her new memoir, titled You Got Anything Stronger?, the actress finally addresses the issue of Dwyane Wade‘s “break baby.” While the Wades have mostly been in the news due to their transgender daughter, Zaya, not much has been said about Wade’s child that he had after he split from his first wife, Siovaughn, but while he was supposed to be “working things out” with Gabrielle Union.

That is, until now.

“In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman,” she wrote. “It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived. But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people—strangers I will never meet—who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy, I am not sure I have them now.”

Gabrielle Union went on to describe how they ultimately decided that a surrogate should carry their child, Kaavia, because Gabby had “done enough” after all he’d put her through. (Well, yeah, we can agree on that.) She then went on to describe how she and her daughter sometimes have a disconnect because of surrogacy.

“I will always wonder if Kaav would love me more if I had carried her. Would our bond be even tighter? I will never know what it would have been like to carry this rockstar inside me. When they say having a child is like having your heart outside your body, that’s all I know. We met as strangers, the sound of my voice and my heartbeat foreign to her. It’s a pain that has dimmed but remains present in my fears that I was not, and never will be, enough,” she wrote.

Well…damn.