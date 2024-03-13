Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young are wrong for this one!

As if Draya Michele (39) and her a scrutinized romance with Houston Rockets’ rising star Jalen Green (22) wasn’t shocking enough, former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young have revealed a bombshell about the reality TV star.

With reports circulating that Michele is carrying Green’s child, Arenas and Young recently spoke on the subject during Gil’s podcast. During their discussion, the pair appeared to layout a scandalous incident involving Michele from years ago. In fact, Young hinted at witnessing some eyebrow-raising behavior involving Michele and Arenas himself, leaving fans speculating about the steamy extracurricular details of the alleged occurrence.

“I was shocked too,” Young said in part. “That day when I was riding home with Philly. I don’t know if I can tell that story or if you want me to tell that story?”

Arenas interjected, “She’s a mother now, I can’t do that,” before Young added. “That day changed my life. That day was when Swaggy P was like okay this is what the NBA is about,” Young teased.

And if that wasn’t enough to set tongues wagging, Young dropped another bombshell, insinuating that he caught Arenas engaged in some “head-turning” behavior with each other while riding in a car together.

“I am riding in the car and you was in the back seat, I turned my head and this n###a was huh,” Young said before questioning Arenas, “What were you doing in that back seat Gil?”

While Young’s claims lack concrete evidence, the mere mention of Michele’s name in connection to this sensational story has sent shockwaves through the celebrity gossip mill due to Draya Michele’s past relationships.

Known for her stint on Basketball Wives LA, Michele has been romantically linked to pop sensation Chris Brown and Arenas was rumored to be the father of her 21-year-old son, Kniko Howard Jr., until Michele revealed his biological father in 2016. Michele also has two children from a previous relationship and an ex-fiancé, who graced the NFL field.

On the flip side, there appears to be no mention from Green regarding Arenas’ claims nor his alleged love child with Michele.

Watch the full clip above.