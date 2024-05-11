Gillie Da King Laments Swarm Of DMs From Angry Kendrick Lamar Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar fans are on Gillie Da King’s neck right now!

Like Drake, Gillie Da King is being tormented for things he said about Kendrick Lamar amid the West Coast rapper’s beef with the Toronto rapper.

In case you were unaware, the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast host prematurely declared Drake the winner of the rap beef with Kendrick. Following the release of Drake’s “The Heart Pt 6,” his response to Kendrick’s “Not Like Us,” Gillie gloated on social media, saying Drizzy was the winner of the bout.

“It’s over with!” Gillie said. “Light-skinned n###as won. They took that s##t, man. That s##t over with, man. Kendrick can’t come back.”

But Gillie’s declaration of victory didn’t age well, as Kendrick is trending toward debuting at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with “Not Like Us,” in addition to taking over the top spot on multiple streaming charts in Canada as well. As expected, Gillie has been bombarded by messages from Kendrick fans demanding that he concede defeat. However, in an even more predictable move, Gillie is refusing to retreat and is standing his ground on the matter.

“Say this all you f##king Kendrick Lamar fans, get the f##k out my dm,” Gillie said in another video shared on Instagram.

Gillie claimed he was fair in his analysis of the battle and even went on to say that he even gave credit to Kendrick where credit was due.

“I kept it the f### real,” he said. “The first two diss records was f###ing f##k ehhh. He came with that f###ing mustard joint. I was like ‘Oh yeah, Mustard on the beat,’ that m###########. I gave him all the credit, ‘I said, n####, this one right here,’ f##k wrong with y’all.'”

Gillie later expressed his opinion that the Kendrick records that utilized soul samples just weren’t authentic diss records, by his definition.

“I keep it real, f##k wrong with you,” he said. “You can’t. The first f###ing two, this one of the f###ing diss records was off of f###ing Al Green. ‘I’m so in love with you.’ How the f###k you want this? A n###a off of Al Green? I don’t know what to do. It’s all right. Man the f##k is y’all talking about you can’t diss no f###### n###a off of Al Green a f###ing love song.”

Gillie concluded, “Now that f###ing ‘Mustard on the beat,’ that s##t had me ready to motherf###ing Crip walking. I ain’t going to lie. F##k. Get the f##k up out my DM though. I’m a n###a that keep it real. You n####s don’t keep it f###ing real.”