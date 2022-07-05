GloRilla Joins Yo Gotti’s CMG!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla has joined CMG! This is a huge move and addition to Yo Gotti’s growing empire.

GloRilla got everybody’s attention with her now smash hit song “FNF (Let’s Go)” – it was and his a hot girl anthem. Well, ol’ girl has taken the big leap into superstardom! She has signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG!

Look at the video that just dropped.

This is a major move for both sides. A girl joins the super squad that looks like the crews of old! But, if this was Bad Boy, she would be Lil Kim. Not the best comparison, but this is breaking news! CMG a rapidly rising empire and they have a partnership with Interscope Records, so you already now what it is.

By the way, she got her teeth fixed already! That was fast!