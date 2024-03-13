GloRilla May Have Just Gotten Response From Crush Damian Lillard

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla could be one step closer to sitting in a tree doing you know what with her NBA crush.

After shooting her shot at the Bucks point guard during the NBA All-Star Game festivities last month, Lillard recently acknowledged her advances. During his latest run with TMZ, the Oakland native appeared to keep it cool when pressured to speak on whether he and GloRilla were in contact. In fact, he directly dodged the question, replying, “No comment, my brother” when asked if he or she had reached out. He did, however, seem very cordial torward the Create Music Group (CMG) signee, saying with a laugh, “Man, shoutout to GloRilla.”

#DamianLillard has no comment when asked if he connected with #Glorilla since the two met weeks ago:



“No comment my brother.” pic.twitter.com/DAOOrvqTif — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) March 8, 2024

On the other hand, it appears GloRilla is still hard at work attempting to attract Lillard’s attention on her own. On March 9, she shared a pair of photos on Twitter, showcasing her assets accompanied by a tweet that read, “All she do is shoot.”

What do y’all think? Is it almost “Dame Time” for Big Glo or nah?