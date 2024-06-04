GloRilla Trends After Fans & Megan Thee Stallion Concede She’s Getting Thicker

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

GloRilla has been showing signs of the growth she has been talking about for years, and it appears her fans now have no choice but to take notice.

During a recent concert appearance with Megan Thee Stallion, the “Wanna Be” rapper appeared to take Waka Flocka’s famous twerk anthem “Round Of Applause” to heart, because shorty did make that thang clap–even to the surprise of Meg herself, who appeared speechless when seeing how proficiently Big Glo was throwing it in a circle.

Of course, almost instantaneously, social media reacted and began spiraling, putting GloRilla’s cheeked-up display into a hyper-focus on the timeline on Twitter (X) after a video of her generated more than a million views alone.

“Glo been practicing,” one user wrote in a tweet featuring the clip stamped with a shoulder shrug emoji.

Glo Been practicing 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SFd8bXbrx2 — King Roy (@RoyIsThaTruth) June 3, 2024

Multiple users began chiming in on the thread, both engaging in virtual double-takes while also seemingly scrutinizing GloRilla’s sudden explosion of cake before their eyes.

“The world is not ready for thick glo,” one user wrote while another added, “This why everyone think she got a bbl.”

Some users deduced her relationship with her frequent collaborators could also be part of the reason that thang is moving like GloRilla once worked at Magic City, with one user suggesting in a tweet, “meg must’ve taught her [crying laughing emoji].”

In all reality, though, GloRIlla has been trying to tell us that she was this thick for years. In 2022, she actually issued a PSA about her cakes on Twitter in a lengthy tweet in which she gave herself her own flowers for having a natural body.

“It’s nothing nobody can tell me that’ll make me not feel & know that I’m thick !!!!! Like, do y’all know how many people asked me do I have a bbl a day ??????,” GloRilla wrote in the message.

There’s also the infamous Breakfast Club interview during which Big Glo literally stood up to show Charlamagne Tha God and the crew she was really cheeked-up in leather pants on the morning radio show just because. Not to mention the countless other moments caught in 4K of GloRilla feeling herself, along with the need to remind us all she was as thick as she wants to be.

Check out the clip below and judge for yourself whether Glorilla’s hips don’t lie.