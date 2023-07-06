Google Stops Playing With Luther Vandross’s Face Following Master P Mix-Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Luther Vandross and Master P look nothing alike, but Google’s high powered search engine felt they were twins for a brief moment.

You can’t beat social media. Several people managed to hone in on a mistake in Google’s supreme search engine. Folks were taken aback when they noticed Luther Vandross’s image had been replaced with that of Master P, the Hip-Hop media mogul we know and love. The internet jumped on that digital a###, wasting no time in bashing Google for this blunder. This is a big blunder!

The incident occurred when people searched for Luther Vandross on Google, only to be greeted by a picture of Master P. Let me explain why this isn’t cool.

Luther Vandross is an iconic R&B singer known for his soulful voice and heartfelt ballads and, at times, dance grooves. He was one of “those,” managing to captivate audiences worldwide with his music. He tragically passed away in 2005 at the young age of 54, but that doesn’t stop us from celebrating his legacy on a regular.

Truth be told, Master P is also one of “those,” a businessman now selling cereal with Snoop Dogg. With his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen, he’s made significant strides in music and beyond. He’s also a successful entrepreneur in various other ventures.

The audacity of Google to make such a glaring mistake. This is more than a disappointment and smells like bias! They need to do a better job in honoring and preserving the legacies of influential artists like Luther Vandross.

Fortunately, Google promptly rectified the error, ensuring fans Luther Vandross’ image once again graces the search results—as it rightly should. Although the mix-up between Vandross and Master P caught social media users by surprise, it serves as a reminder of the need for precision and attention to detail, especially for our kings and queens.

Now, let us rejoice and rock some Luther!