Guess Who Dave Chappelle Really Loves?

Dave Chapelle showed a lot of love for a certain blue-eyed soul singer at SXSW in Austin.

Salute Dave Chapelle!

The good brother was in Austin this week and there were several sightings of him. He was moving about the town and ended up at a party last night. But this was no ordinary party. This was a show that was hosted by Just Blaze and featured a bunch of people like Redman, Beanie Sigel, Talib Kweli, Freeway, Bun B and more. It was amazing! But when Dave hit the scene, things went to the next level! Dave eventually got on the mic and immediately paid homage to the last Bobby Caldwell. Caldwell passed away at the age of 71 this week. And we are in pain! God bless his soul. Dave started singing “What You Won’t Do For Love” and the DJ began to mix in the actual song. And, of course, there is the crowd. I do not have video, but hit me up if you see anything online, or drop it in the comments!

Rest in Peace, Brother Bobby! Here’s the song once again!