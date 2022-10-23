Guess Who Else Kelis Brings To The Yard … Asian Women

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

While traveling and trying to enjoy time with a friend, two Asian women pull the chart-topper’s hair.

It seems like more than her Milkshake is bringing people to the yard … but her Senegalese braids attract folk also.

R&B singer Kelis posted a video of herself on Instagram traveling abroad, experiencing what many Black women across the world experience when people of other races see them for the first time. Random unprovoked or invited hair touching.

In the caption posted next to the clip, Nas’ former wife and son’s mother wrote, “I don’t even know what to say here. Happy freedom Friday fam!”

She says as the Asian women touch her hair, “You can’t do that,” but the ladies ignore her and continue to play with her braids, staring at them as if they had never seen them in person.

While the language is a barrier, Kelis moves in and touches the main woman’s hair to tell her to stop. That lady yanks her own hair and puts a thumbs up, seeming not to understand the Black woman wants her to leave her be.

Her girlfriend giggles profusely and then says, “Oh, just embrace it.”

The “Milkshake” singer looks into the camera and gives a funny face and says, “Oh, I like to be touched.”

Yasmine Jackson commented on the video and said, “Babyyyyyy I would have flipped my hair so hard it would have smacked them lmao.”

Cannabis advocate Mary Pryor also hopped in the comments and wrote, “I would charge $100 USD per touch. Might as well rack up.”