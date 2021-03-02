Guess Who Left Hip-Hop To Be A Pro-Basketball Player Overseas?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
I keep telling you guys that the rap game is hurting right now. If you look at the landscape it’s filthy! Well, we have a new one, and it may not be as bad as some of the others but it is very revealing.
The rapper Sheck Wes remember him? Harlem! Sheck Wes are used to date Justine Skye, and he was accused of being inappropriate with her. Nothing came out of that. At any rate it looks like Shecky has abandoned his rap dreams for the moment and is going overseas to be a professional basketball player in Paris!
That’s right Paris! Personally I am not sure where he got his skills from. I didn’t know that he had those skills, but he must have something because he’s a professional! There isn’t much more on this as a far as I can ascertain but he starts in May 2021 and it’s not likely to turn back anytime soon. Pandemic Monaaaaaaaayyyyyy!
Check what I saw on social.
WE DROPPING IN PARIS !!!!!!!!!! BALLING LIKE A PRO !!! pic.twitter.com/T8O4fFyrJV
— Sheck We$ (@sheckwes) March 1, 2021
Personally, I am NOT mad at the brother! Do that!
American rapper Sheck Wes has signed to play pro basketball in French Pro B with Paris Basketball, the team announced.
The player from NYC will join the pro team starting may 2021. pic.twitter.com/w0l5bbyCHn
— Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) March 1, 2021