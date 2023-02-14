Guess Who’s Running Kanye’s Show Now!?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has not been in the media for a minute, but he might be soon. He has a new CEO of his personal and professional life.

The Kanye West Show gets more and more uninteresting by the day. But any update is an update. Before I get into these menial rumors, here’s some news.

Moving right along.

One person that definitely knows how to get to Kanye West is his new wife. I know some you are still stuck on Kim K, but Yeezy has moved on to Australian architect Bianca Censori. They are newly weds, but she’s moving into her new role with force and authority. She is now managing the Kanye West Empire all by her 28-year old self.

The Sun is on the case and they reported the following.

The source explained. “Bianca runs the show. She has been around Ye for about three years, things got serious really fast in mid-November.

“Bianca handles Ye’s daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/ Donda Academy.

“She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far.”

Kanye is believed to have tied the knot with Bianca in Utah just two months after his divorce was finalized from Kim Kardashian, according to reports.

The one thing nobody seems to be able to confirm is if they are truly married. I am definitely not going around looking for the marriage license, but the other media outlets are on the hunt. Right now, they are saying that the adorning couple was married in a super small and intimate ceremony. Her parents found out in the media like we did.

The other thing I found interesting was that Kim K has always hated this chick. Why? Homegirl used to work for him for a lengthy period. She was just lying in wait for things to fall apart. And they did. When it did, she was there! Winning!

