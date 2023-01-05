Has John ‘Boonk Gang’ Gabbana’s Been Lying All This Time? Vicky Whoa Pulls Up With The Assist.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

John Gabbana, formerly known as Boonk Gang, is in hot water with his mother.

They say “Mama knowns best.” In this case, I wonder if that is true. Who out there remember Boonk Gang? I sure do! My dude was crazy af. He used to do stupid stuff like steal on camera and run away. Basically “doing it for the gram” before that was a thing. Here you see him talking to somebody about a lobster and then just stealing it and running away.

His Mama is on his bumper!

First of all, Boonk is now going by John Gabbana and his mother, Simona Ariel, is calling him a liar. I do not follow dude that closely anymore, but he turned to God and apparently cleaned up his life. That has gotten him some great will in the world. His mom is calling him a fraud. She maintains he has been telling duck tales about his life as an abused kid.

First of all, I need Ma to get out of Wawa when she goes at a her son in public. She’s literally yelling in her phone inside of a Wawa. LOL! I need her to relax. She looks like Faith Evans sister.

On top of that, Victoria Rose says she isn’t lying. The woman known as WoahVicky said Boonk was abusive to her as well, but in the physical form. Hot off the presses:

They have a kid together. He’s cute. I hope he does not start tattooing his face.

By the way, Vicky…we remember you too.