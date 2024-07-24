Has Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Caused Rash Of Sprained Ankles & Busted Knees?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

People are busting their knees and ankles trying to be new crip walkers thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

The beef is cooling off, but the effects are long lasting. Are doctors seeing an influx of injuries following the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef? It may not be an epidemic, but AllHipHop has spoken with a Pennsylvania physician, who reported a couple of cases linked to some partying gone awry. Both of these injuries occurred while people were dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” One of them happened recently at a party and an individual tried to Crip Walk (C-Walking). Well, the person wasn’t cool like Dub C.

Here’s what the doctor said, “As a physician, I can confirm that such dance-related injuries, while uncommon, are not unheard of. The intricate and vigorous footwork involved in C-Walking can lead to various musculoskeletal injuries.

In one particular case, the patient suffered a sprained ankle and mild knee strain due to improper form and overexertion during the dance.” The other one took place at a Juneteenth party. Why are you C-Walking for Juneteenth? Who knew that you had to have proper form? I sure didn’t.

People, it’s possible to hurt yourself trying to Crip Walk if you do not perform the moves correctly or if you overexert yourself. Leave it to the good folks from Cali, because the Crip Walk involves a lot of precise footwork, among other things. You can get sprained ankles, hurt knees, muscle industries and you can fall. The doctor also gave some clues on what to do to minimize injury.