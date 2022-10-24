Has King Von’s Alleged Killer Been Arrested?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

King Von’s alleged murderer Lul Tim has been arrested. See why!

Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks cannot seem to stay out of trouble. Last week, when a lot of people were preparing for college homecomings, Lul Tim was getting arrested. According to the Georgia Gazette, he was arrested on the 19th of October.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

And the mug shot is pure “Black Boy Lost.” Tell me I am wrong.

I do wish I could make my hair go like that, but I am “Team Washed.”

There is not much else to say. Lul Tim is one of the main people accused of having a role in the death of King Von. I am not sure what he has been up to, but it cannot be a lot.

This dude was charged with the murder, but still managed to get a bond release from Fulton County Jail last year. He still has to wear an ankle monitor. Maybe the DA let him run around a bit so he could get in more trouble or they can get him and others in some RICO case.

By the way, I am not sure what to make if this report, but not a lot of people care about it. There’s not a lot out there.