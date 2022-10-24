Has King Von’s Alleged Killer Been Arrested?

Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks cannot seem to stay out of trouble. Last week, when a lot of people were preparing for college homecomings, Lul Tim was getting arrested. According to the Georgia Gazette, he was arrested on the 19th of October.
- POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.
- POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
And the mug shot is pure “Black Boy Lost.” Tell me I am wrong.
I do wish I could make my hair go like that, but I am “Team Washed.”
There is not much else to say. Lul Tim is one of the main people accused of having a role in the death of King Von. I am not sure what he has been up to, but it cannot be a lot.
This dude was charged with the murder, but still managed to get a bond release from Fulton County Jail last year. He still has to wear an ankle monitor. Maybe the DA let him run around a bit so he could get in more trouble or they can get him and others in some RICO case.
By the way, I am not sure what to make if this report, but not a lot of people care about it. There’s not a lot out there.