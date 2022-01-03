AllHipHop

Has Marvel Found Miles Morales For Their Spider-man Universe?

By: Houston Williams

Spider-Man has yet to unveil a live action Miles Morales. But we may just be seeing him soon!

Remember the hit movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”? That movie was great! I loved it! But there was one thing that did not happen – we didn’t get to see Miles Morales. I hope this is not a spoiler for you, but you should have gone to see it that first week like everybody else! I won’t say more, but I will say I expected to see Miles! Now, if you are into the comics, you know that Miles Morales in a version of Spiderman that is an Afro Latino kid from New York. This all manifested in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” a 2018 animated film. It was the best Spiderman movie. “Spider-man: No Way Home” may have topped that. Anyway! This is the rumor!

Miles Brown is the kid from Black-ish, the hit TV show! And he’s growing up nicely! He is also looking a LOT like Miles Morales, who is a high school student. Also, he took pics with all the stars from the latest Spider-Man film! He was walking the carpet like he was in the MCU! Something tells me, they may have something up their sleeves.

More than that, Miles Brown has expressed his resolute interest in the role. (2021)

And here he is in 2019 talking about it.

I think we have our Miles!!

What do you think?

