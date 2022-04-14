Have A$AP Rocky And Rihanna Broken Up?! Cheating?!

The streets are talking!
I’m hoping and praying that they aren’t telling the truth! But there is a mean, horrific rumor that is saying that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have broken up! Now looking for verification will be tough. But as I scour the Internet, there is quite a bit of smoke.
The big bad rumor is that A$AP Rocky was caught cheating on his billionaire girlfriend! There apparently is a shoe designer name Amina who is popular or something.
She’s definitely not more popular than Rihanna! However as I look on the Internet and see what she looks like she’s another one of these socialite people. To make matters worse Rihanna even hired this chick a couple years ago to wear her shoes! She’s a designer for Fenty!
As you can imagine the Internet is going crazy! Social media is going crazy! People cannot believe that it’s possible that A$AP Rocky fumbled the bag and the babe of all babes! There is no way that he ruin this and I refuse to believe it until we have some serious proof!
But it seems like this is totally breaking right now as we speak! More information on this later but here’s some stuff from social media.
Here is more of what the streets are saying!
ENJOY YALL! ITS JUST ENTERTAINMENT!