Havoc Has Prodigy Vocals Ready For New Mobb Deep Album + A Method Man Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The follow-up to “Blood Money” will apparently arrive soon.

It appears Havoc and Method Man are teaming up for a project amid the arrival of a new Mobb Deep album featuring unearthed vocals from the late Prodigy.

Havoc revealed his master plan during a recent interview in which he explained he worked with the estate of his deceased partner in rhyme to gain access to a vault of never-before-heard Prodigy vocals for the album.

“I’m actively working on a Mobb Deep album now, as we speak,” Havoc said. “The family blessed me with a bunch of vocals [by Prodigy] and soon as I leave here, I’m goin’ back to work.”

Considering it’s been essentially 17 years since an official Mobb Deep project was released, aside from compilations, this is a major announcement. However, there aren’t very many details on the arrival or timing of either of the records. Will they see the light of day before the end of 2023?

I honestly have no clue, but for now, you can check out Havoc announcing speaking about both projects around the 56:50 minute mark in the full interview here.