Havoc Has Prodigy Vocals Ready For New Mobb Deep Album + A Method Man Collab

It appears Havoc and Method Man are teaming up for a project amid the arrival of a new Mobb Deep album featuring unearthed vocals from the late Prodigy.
Havoc revealed his master plan during a recent interview in which he explained he worked with the estate of his deceased partner in rhyme to gain access to a vault of never-before-heard Prodigy vocals for the album.
“I’m actively working on a Mobb Deep album now, as we speak,” Havoc said. “The family blessed me with a bunch of vocals [by Prodigy] and soon as I leave here, I’m goin’ back to work.”
Considering it’s been essentially 17 years since an official Mobb Deep project was released, aside from compilations, this is a major announcement. However, there aren’t very many details on the arrival or timing of either of the records. Will they see the light of day before the end of 2023?
I honestly have no clue, but for now, you can check out Havoc announcing speaking about both projects around the 56:50 minute mark in the full interview here.