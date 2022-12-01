Herschel Walker Babbles, Plies Has A Question For Black America And More IG Craziness!

As the day gets started, you may be on your way to work, school, or dropping off the kids. Perhaps you might be scrolling through Instagram. Either way, check out four things you say to see on the @allhiphopcom IG #GloRilla speaks on men listening to female rappers. BigGlo has been talking to the streets all […]

As the day gets started, you may be on your way to work, school, or dropping off the kids. Perhaps you might be scrolling through Instagram. Either way, check out four things you say to see on the @allhiphopcom IG

#GloRilla speaks on men listening to female rappers.

BigGlo has been talking to the streets all year. Encouraging all the ladies to stay “FNF.” She recently stopped by Power 105.1 where Angela Yee let it be known the fellas be blasting tracks of the EP just as much as the ladies. As much as men front like they don’t have a few female rappers in the playlist, Glo wants you to know it’s okay big fella, she says it warms her heart to know her music resonates with the same guys she’s talking about.

#Nas and #21Savage joined forces!

Nas is bringing “One Mic,” 21 is bringing one gun and Hitboy could be bringing the BEATS! Nas is promising that tonight we’re getting back to the foundational principles of Hip-Hop. Love, respect, and unity are the only way to build understanding between generations! He encourages artists to create differently in turbulent times. Pay attention closely tonight, this bridging-of-the-gap song could remain relevant for years. to come.

The runoff between #herschelwalker and #raphaelwarnock is getting ugly!

Herschel Walker shows us why we should never forget Georgia is next to backward-ass Alabama. The fact that this race has stalled to a runoff should tell you something about the state of politics in America. I promise you Ye is not our biggest problem. This man was a legend on the gridiron no debate. However, after 12 years in the NFL, don’t doubt the facts of CTE. He said he was from the school of Ricky Bobby. Clearly, he rode the short bus.

#Plies with a question for Black America and a message for young athletes.

Plies on any social media platform are enough entertainment to be a series. But in his latest post, he posed a thought-provoking question along with insightful advice. Why do black people enjoy watching our people fail so much? Considering the daily pressures of life we all face, let people learn at their own pace. Furthermore, he encourages young athletes to take an active role in their career development.

