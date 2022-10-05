High School Football Team Hosts Slave Auction,” Cancels Season

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A high school football team hosted a mock slave auction using Black football players. Needless to say, this did not end well.

It is universally accepted that kids do some stupid stuff. But what does it take to be so dumb that a bunch of dudes get together and decide to host a slave auction among some football players. This is “dumb jock” redefined.

So, folks, this is how it went down, if you have not already seen in other publications.

Cali’s River Valley High School football team staged a mock slave auction with three black students that said there I their undies and let it happen. They are calling it a “stunt” and a “prank, but I beg to differ.. All of this went down in a locker room, but somebody decided to tape it and release it.

The video has their faces blurred out, but the Black football players are standing with there twiddling their hands as people point at them, in an apparent effort to buy them.

Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumni said this was highly offensive in a statement to CNN. DUH.

“Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact. They may have thought this skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism. The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent time contemplating this terrible act without the slightest regard that this action is hateful and hurtful.”

The football players that started the prank were suspended. They need to suspend the Black ones too, for being so damn dumb. Go read a book, you weirdoes.

(Pictures: River Valley High School)

This is definitely a “Sign The World Is Coming To An End.”

I want to talk to the parents! The kids! This is insane. What do you think?