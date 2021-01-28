Is Lil Wayne Slippin’ Lean And Celebrating Pardon?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Lil Wayne is out of jail. Actually, I don’t know if he was ever in jail. He was looking at several years in jail because they found a gun and drugs on his private plane. He’s a felon so guns is a no no! The drugs charge went away but the gun charge stuck. Donald Trump pardoned the rapper before he could even get to sentencing. He pled guilty knowing that he was going to get off. Oh well!
What is the next logical thing to do? Go party, in a pandemic, allegedly with lean in a Styrofoam cup & a blunt in hand, with no mask on! I thought, Lil Wayne was going to do better by his constituents and become a better role model for all of us, including myself. But that does not seem to be the case.
Most recently, Wayne was spotted in Miami, allegedly Inebriated. He did have some good bodyguards and security that did wear masks, so they were not playing any games.
Congratulations Lil Wayne!
By the way, Wheezy has been working pretty hard. Hope he sticks to the music.