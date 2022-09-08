‘Hit ‘Em Up!’ Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested For Hitting Man With Bat

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The crime happened a day before the 26th anniversary of her namesake’s death.

The headlines read Tupac Shakur arrested in Miami. These are not flashbacks to the early and mid-90s, but a new story and not connected to the late Death Row rapper.

The person arrested is actually named Tupac Shakur and is a 34-year-old woman.

According to CBS News, she was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 6, outside of Hialeah Hospital at 651 E. 25th St. in Hialeah, FL.

Allegedly, Ms. Shakur borrowed a line from her namesake and played “Hit ‘Em Up” with a baseball bat, striking a man sitting on the bench. Luckily, the man was able to secure the bat from the woman.

At this point, she ran to the hospital, where officers arrested her. Though the man suffered injuries from the altercation, he did not want to go to the hospital for medical treatment.

This event happened a day before the 26th anniversary of Pac’s death.

The arrest of Tupac in Florida is not the first time a person with the same name as the revered rapper was arrested. In 2019, a white guy named Tupac Shakur was arrested in for possession of meth and other charges.

On Sept. 7, 1996, the original Tupac Amaru Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas, NV. Unfortunately, the murderers responsible for his death were never found.

Tupac was sitting in a BMW with his label owner Suge Knight when a Cadillac pulled up and shot into the car, striking the platinum-selling artist and robbing the world of one of the most prolific artists of a generation.

His death shifted and exploited the innocence of the culture, never to be restored.