HitBoy Beats Prove Game Changing For The Game On “Violence”

The Game is one of the most polarizing rappers on the Hip-Hop landscape, but it seems like a comeback is here. He never truly left, but now that he is working with the producer of hour, HitBoy, I think we are going to see a change.
The change is incredible songs, a lot with the dope raps The Game is known for. This is not to say that The Game has had wack beats before. Hit just has a special quality to the tracks he creates. They are like radio friendly songs that don’t lose that hardcore Hip-Hop appeal. With that, check out that “Violence” out and let me know what you think.