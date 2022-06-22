HitBoy Beats Prove Game Changing For The Game On “Violence”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game seems to be back in form with this new song “Violence.” HitBoy hops on the beat! Listen to the song and let us know what you think of it.

The Game is one of the most polarizing rappers on the Hip-Hop landscape, but it seems like a comeback is here. He never truly left, but now that he is working with the producer of hour, HitBoy, I think we are going to see a change.

The change is incredible songs, a lot with the dope raps The Game is known for. This is not to say that The Game has had wack beats before. Hit just has a special quality to the tracks he creates. They are like radio friendly songs that don’t lose that hardcore Hip-Hop appeal. With that, check out that “Violence” out and let me know what you think.