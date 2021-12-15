Hitman Holla and Cinnamon’s Sextape BREAKS the Internet!

Hitman Holla and Cinnamon’s sex tape breaks the internet. The couple who has been dating for five years is definitely keeping it spicy.

Hitman Holla is a burgeoning entrepreneur. But, is he selling sex? Right now (Dec. 15), he is one of social media’s most suggestive trending topics. This is due to Hitman Holla and Cinnamon’s sex tape. It is breaking the internet.

Currently, this social media snafu comes courtesy of a Snapchat slip. Indeed, social media is a wonderful way to foster a connection. However, sometimes that connect may become too intimate. Thus the dreaded oversharing. As it stands, battle rap alum Hitman Holla is too privy to this.

So, what exactly is happening? The witty rapper admittedly posted the video to his designated Snapchat “close friends” list. Then, some bogus individual screen recorded the intimate encounters. Soon, the buzzard would share the flicks with the world.

To clarify, via Twitter, the Wild N’ Out cast member issues an ardent response. He writes, “Would never disrespect my girl and post something she didn’t agree to or didn’t like.” The witty wordsmith then adds, “like what sense does that make.. but jokes on me okay cool I’ll be fine lol.”

Would never disrespect my girl and post something she didn’t agree to or didn’t like what sense does that make .. but jokes on me okay cool I’ll be fine lol 💯 pic.twitter.com/Jvg3phKCcV — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) December 15, 2021

As it stands the couple seems to be madly in love. Their respective Instagram accounts liberally display their partners. Cinnamon seems to have fully recovered from the horrific home invasion. Although, she was shot in the face, she continues to passionately live life

Interested in discovering more about Hitman Holla and Cinnamon? A quick Twitter search will reveal it all. The worlds of music, fashion and film eagerly welcome his contributions. Is Hitman Holla, contemplating conquering another, more explicit one?