Hot Boy Turk Says Media Exaggerated Birdman’s “Nodding Off” Incident During Reunion Show

Do y’all believe Hot Boy Turk or nah?

Hot Boy Turk is doing his part to clear the air when it comes to rumors circulating about Birdman’s recent appearance at a reunion concert.

The Hot Boys’ reunion tour has been making waves amid an onslaught of footage from their electrifying performances circulating in droves on social media. However, a viral clip of a moment from a recent show had fans buzzing after Birdman appeared to doze off mid-set. In the video in question, Birdman appears to be slumped over and dozing off mid-performance, while Turk continues to rock the mic.

While social media ran wild with speculation, Hot Boy Turk has set the record straight, shutting down the noise in a recent interview with B High TV.

“I don’t know what be going on, man,” Turk said when asked about Birdman’s onstage pause. “I be on that muthafucka having Turk fun. I’ve been in Turk’s world doing what I’m doing.”

He believes media has a way of twisting narratives.

“They gonna always turn something into something that ain’t, you know what I’m saying?” he explained, adding that their performances include the use of a teleprompter on stage. “We have different little moments where we have to look down and see what’s going on.”

Teleprompter and all, Turk still distanced himself from the viral moment, claiming he was too locked into his own performance to know what Birdman was up to.

“Like I said, I don’t know what Stunna was doing, because, s###, on that part, I’m doing what I’m doing,” he said. “So I don’t know what he was doing.”

When asked if Birdman had addressed the controversy, Turk didn’t mince words.

“Baby don’t give a f###,” he declared. “Baby come right back out there the next day and talk some s### again.”

According to Turk, Birdman isn’t concerned about public perception.

“See, they put what they want to put out there,” he said. “Like he came and he talked, and he talked his s### again, you know, the next show. We’re in St. Louis, you know what I’m saying?”

Turk emphasized that Birdman’s unbothered nature is nothing new.

“He gonna always talk his s###, and he ain’t gonna give a f###,” he said. “That’s why he never really even say nothing about the s###. Like, man, it is what it is.”

Turk says there’s a teleprompter onstage that Birdman was most likely looking at in viral video, where he appeared to be sleep



🎥: @bhighatl pic.twitter.com/3FdHT1SfG2 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 4, 2025