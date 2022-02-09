How Jim Jones’ Fun Gucci Store Trip Went Terribly Wrong!

Jim Jones was trying to have a fun time with his buddy Five, but claims racism from Gucci. See how it went bad and somehow managed to work out in the end!

Jim Jones goes shopping and it all goes so wrong, so fast. Here’s how it went down.

Jim Jones and his buddy Five went shopping and it was looking like a Baller fest! The brothers were flashing money and they were joking and laughing and having quite a lot of fun. They were speaking from the insides of a Gucci store that even Jim Jones has not been to. That said, it look like they were going to have a great time.

I would have liked to attend the fest, but they probably don’t let Pro-Keds in the building.

Jim Jones posted another video, right after the happy video. In this other video, everyone’s attention was garnered. He was upset because no one came out to help them. They wanted to buy massive amounts of Gucci, but they were not treated with respect according to Jim. They didn’t even bring him sparkling water! Geez! The nerve of Gucci to treat black people with no respect in a store of such opulence. I hope you get my sarcasm.

Nevertheless, Jim Jones and Five explained that they were there for two hours and didn’t get any help! Personally, I leave if no one comes up to me within 15 minutes! Maybe that’s why I don’t have anything. Anyway that’s another story. On this post everyone from Rick Ross to Mistah FAB to Vado to Dave East and others began to comment. Some were even pushing their Black-owned businss.

And Jim Jones had a caption as well.

And just like tht s### went bad in gucci I was more hurt tht th black people was treating us like tht more thn anything

Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin for a long time I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin tht Champaign smh 🤦‍♂️

This man literally spent over 100k in there in th last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty

I told him leave tht S### on th counter we out gucci be movin dusty

Lol S### is hilarious it never stops – Capo

They skipped out of Gucci to another store to spend a lot of money.

And then they went to Louie in honor of Virgil.

Here’s how the story ends. They were filming a rap video and wanted to do it in the Gucci Store.

On a serious note I can’t make this s### up so after eveyrhing tht happen today we go to shoot th final scene at @5ive_mics pent house and he has his whole kitchen livin room and lounge draped in gucci wall paper wich he purchased from gucci in anticipation of us wearing all th gucci S### we was gone buy for this scene wow gucci really some suckers

And for those lookin I’m from th outside sayin this is some rich privilege S### it’s really not it’s about treatin people with respect no matter th race or Wht u may think u know about a person

And for people sayin Thts spending money foolishly u never know wht a person been through so u should never worry bout Wht a person does wit his

I tell all my Nighas th same thing I hope u put some up for a rainy day and take care of ur family n responsibilities

Besides tht we only live once ball as hard as u want

Gucci owe @5ive_mics and apology for starters and they f##### our scene up smh 🤦‍♂️ we was still dripping from th floor to th door 🚪 lol

Had a blast today haven’t had this much fun in a king time

#GoinShoppin droppin asap

First of all, I thought we stopped wearing Gucci a long time ago. They were massive boycotts and they are racism was explicitly explained by numerous people. In fact, the Hip-Hop generation was the generation that put the cease on Gucci. I don’t know how but somehow Jim Jones did not get that memo. Now he does because he got the racism firsthand. Gucci needs to spend a lot of money with black on businesses like ours and show good faith going forward. And so does Jim Jones! Spend some of that bread over here with AllHipHop and buy some ads! We love y’all brothers.

Shout out to Mistah FAB!