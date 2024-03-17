How Much Does Bruno Mars Really Owe MGM Casino In Gambling Debt?

Bruno Mars is allegedly in debt to a tune of $50 million, but is there more to the story than the word of an unnamed source?

Oh man, the rumor mill is spinning fast and furious around Bruno Mars! First things first let us establish what is going on. This is being reported as facts from an unnamed source, but it is definitely a rumor at the moment. The story is loaded with drama and intrigue, just the way we like it in the rumor world, but let’s break it down with a grain of salt.

Bruno Mars is a fixture in Vegas at this point and has a lengthy residency at the Park MGM. That’s established and legit. But a recently report says the hit maker is $50 million in the hole from extensive gambling? $50 MILLION? According to NewsNation’s report, an unnamed source claims Bruno’s got this massive debt with MGM and is in a serious financial black hole.

But, it is weird. Bro has a $90 million-a-year deal with MGM! (For perspective, $90 mill the same mount Biden is using to fix the United States infrastructure.) He also has a new cocktail lounge, The Pinky Ring, at the Bellagio. So, he is not “broke,” but this certainly does not make good financial sense. Who advises him? I have so many questions. One report says, when it is all said a done, Bruno goes “home” with about $1.5 million. But here’s the thing. This is just people talking.

Well, I did a bit of talking and got to the bottom of it a bit. First of all, a source with me told me that the debt is real, but could not confirm how much. How close are they to the situation? Not THAT close, clearly. But there is some truth to it all. Somebody near the situation said that the brother man have a bad habit that involves the nostrils. I won’t say more than that, but there is a lot under the surface here.

That said, Bruno is going to be ok. His earning power and business acumen mean that he will be fine. BUT…some folks concerned with more than money, feel he may be living on the edge. I hope he does not fall off.

Bro about to be singing for a very long time!